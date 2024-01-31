Drinking water shortage looms large over Maharashtra

PUNE: Maharashtra, including the Pune region, is on the brink of a severe drinking water shortage this summer. An inadequate monsoon has led to a substantial decline in water levels across 2994 dams in the state, dropping from 80.94% on January 30, 2023, to 55.09% as of Tuesday. Inadequate monsoon has led to a substantial decline in water levels across 2,994 dams in Maharashtra. (HT FILE)

Notably, the Ujani dam, one of the largest in the state, has reached its dead stock level, further pointing towards the grave situation.

As per the data from the Water Supply and Sanitation department, on Monday, January 29, 456 villages and 1087 hamlets in the state were supplied water by 48 government and 511 tankers including 47 government tankers. A year ago on the same day, only 3 hamlets were being provided with water from two tankers.

According to data from the State Water Resources Department, the total water storage in the state’s dams is 55.09% of the total capacity, which was 80.94 the previous year. Dams in the Aurangabad and Pune regions have the lowest water storage, at 31.93% and 56.89%, respectively.

Dheeraj Sale, superintendent engineer of the Solapur Irrigation Division, stated, “At 117 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), Ujani Dam has the largest capacity of water storage in the state. Though it has reached deadstock, there is still 64 TMC water availability. We can use dead stock for up to 35 TMC.

He went on to say, “It is customary to reach dead stock every year in April and May, but this time it has occurred significantly sooner. As a result, we are conserving water as Ujani Dam provides water to the entire Solapur District.”

The administration is distributing tankers to 61 hamlets and 10 villages in the Pune district. Last year, not a single tanker delivered water to any village or hamlet.

Shewta Khurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, stated, “In Pune, we have given PMC instructions to use water judiciously. Next month, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar will convene a meeting to analyse the water situation.”