Drive against unauthorised hawkers on trains, stations in Pune division

Pune railway division on October 15-16 undertook a drive to curb unauthorised hawking on trains and at railway stations., said officials. These hawkers without proper license and permission do business in the running trains and provide unhygienic food to passengers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As many as 17 unauthorised hawkers were detained for prosecution in train 12627 Karnataka Express, 11301 Udyan Express and 11029/11030 Koyna Express at Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar and Miraj stations.

As per the information given by the Pune railway division, under the guidance of Indu Dubey, divisional railway manager, Pune division, the special drive was held by the railways as several complaints of illegal hawkers were raised by the passengers. These hawkers without proper license and permission do business in the running trains and provide unhygienic food to passengers.

“The drive also aims to prevent vending of unhygienic food and non-approved packed drinking water and overcharging on various food items,” said Dubey.

Prashant Kenjale a frequent passenger said, “I always travel by trains to various destinations and found that there are illegal hawkers roaming around the train. Many times they give dirty food and with higher rates, so action should be taken on them.”