Drones to monitor suspicious activities at Pune railway station

Suspicious movement and illegal crossing of railway tracks at the Pune railway station will now be captured by drones.

The Pune railway division has got two drone cameras from the Central Railways (CR) which will now be used for vigilance in and around the Pune railway station premises.

According to the information given by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Pune division, these drones were received a few days back, and training to operate these drone cameras was given to 10 RPF policemen.

Once all the necessary permission to use these drones are taken by the railways, the vigilance through the drone cameras will start at the Pune railway station.

Various parts of the station will be covered with drone cameras, outside passenger circulation, railway tracks, parcel office area, Pune railway yard and nearby workshop. There will be a separate room for drone operations given at the RPF police station at Pune railway station.

“We have got two drones from the headquarters and some of our policemen were given training about how to operate it. This will certainly benefit our overall vigilance at the station premises and will be helpful to us in patrolling,” said Ashwini Kumar, RPF senior police inspector and in-charge of Pune railway station RPF police station.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh travelling passengers.

After the unlock process started and train operations resumed back from May 2020, slowly the number of train operations started increasing from the Pune railway station. Currently, around 100 train operations are done from the station with over 40,000 passengers traveling from the Pune railway station.

“To keep a watch on suspicious persons, security of the railway’s property, standing trains at the platforms in the night and even during the emergency and festival seasons this drone vigilance will be very useful for us. These drones can fly up to 2 km from the network and their battery backup is 25 minutes. It also has real-time tracking system in it which is beneficial for the RPF policemen,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.