Drop in Covid vaccination amid festivities

With festivities continuing, Covid-19 vaccination in the district has seen a drastic decrease. Between October 22 and October 28, as many as 2,586 beneficiaries took the jabs in the district, as per the data furnished by the health department.

According to the Cowin dashboard, the weekly vaccination in the district has seen a considerable decrease since September-end. During Diwali week, as many as 2,586 beneficiaries took the jabs.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that the Pune district reported less vaccination.

“Overall vaccination in Maharashtra has also seen a decrease. It is mostly due to festivities as, during this time, many beneficiaries travel. High-risk patients should take the full course of vaccination,” said Dr Desai.

As schools also were shut during the Diwali vacation, the vaccination for the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years have also been reported to be less.

Between October 22 and October 28, as many as 504 beneficiaries took the jab in the age group of 12 to 15 years. Whereas in the age group of 15 to 18 years, there were only 159 beneficiaries who took the vaccine.

During the week of October 22 to October 28, the number of beneficiaries preferring the first and second dose was also less. However, booster jab beneficiaries were more comparable.

As per Cowin dashboard, the weekly vaccination in Maharashtra between October 15 and October 21 was reported to be 99,856 jabs. However, it was drastically reduced to 27,795 jabs from October 22 to October 28. The weekly vaccination in September was as high as 200,502 for the state.

With the new variants reported in the state, doctors are now advising on full vaccinations.

“Completing vaccination and booster dose is important to safeguard high-risk patients. Beneficiaries should finish their vaccination in the time period,” said Dr Desai.