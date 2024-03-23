Drug dealer dies of heart attack after seeing cops at home

Pune: A man accused in drug peddling case died of heart attack when the police reached his residence to arrest him on Thursday. Man accused in drug peddling case died of heart attack when the police reached his residence to arrest him on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Samyuddin Sayad (42) of Nana Peth.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The arrest was part of the operation launched by the police after the seizure of drugs worth ₹3,700 crore from Kurkumbh MIDC-based factory on February 20 this year.

Acting on a tip-off, a Samarth police station team laid a trap and found Sayad handing over a drug packet to a delivery boy at his home premises. The cops swiftly entered his house to arrest him. Seeing the police movement, Sayad felt uneasy and collapsed on the ground.

Maruti Patil, senior inspector, Samarth Police Station, said, “The suspect was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead due to heart attack.”

Police seized drugs during the house search and arrested Ajay Parashar from Hadapsar who had ordered drugs from Sayad. Officials said Parashar has transferred ₹30,000 to the mobile wallet of Sayad for drug purchase, and the latter had given it to the delivery boy when police swooped on his house.

A case of accidental death has been reported at Samarth Police Station.