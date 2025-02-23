Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drugs worth 63 lakh seized; 3 held 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 05:56 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mohite (39), Mansaram Dhanaka (40) and their unidentified associate

Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted an inter-district ganja racket, arresting three individuals including a woman from Chakan. The operation on Friday led to the seizure of 96 kg of ganja, valued at approximately 63 lakh.  

Police investigation revealed Mohite is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked by Kamshet, Loni Kalbhor and Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police investigation revealed Mohite is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked by Kamshet, Loni Kalbhor and Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mohite (39), Mansaram Dhanaka (40) and their unidentified associate. Police investigation revealed Mohite is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked by Kamshet, Loni Kalbhor and Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act. 

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a targeted operation and during a naka bandi on Pune-Nashik Road, intercepted two four-wheelers. During the search operations of both vehicles, police recovered six gunny bags of Ganja, totalling 96 kg Ganja, two mobile handsets, two four-wheelers and cash.  

Sandeep Doiphode, DCP (crime) Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “During the investigation, it seems that banned products were being transported from Dhule to Pune to sell here in the local market. But we have arrested them before further sale.’’ 

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway. 

A case has been filed at Chakan police station against the accused under NDPS Act sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On