Drugs worth 63 lakh seized; 3 held 

Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted an inter-district ganja racket, arresting three individuals including a woman from Chakan. The operation on Friday led to the seizure of 96 kg of ganja, valued at approximately ₹63 lakh. Police investigation revealed Mohite is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked by Kamshet, Loni Kalbhor and Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mohite (39), Mansaram Dhanaka (40) and their unidentified associate. Police investigation revealed Mohite is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked by Kamshet, Loni Kalbhor and Hyderabad police under the NDPS Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a targeted operation and during a naka bandi on Pune-Nashik Road, intercepted two four-wheelers. During the search operations of both vehicles, police recovered six gunny bags of Ganja, totalling 96 kg Ganja, two mobile handsets, two four-wheelers and cash.

Sandeep Doiphode, DCP (crime) Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “During the investigation, it seems that banned products were being transported from Dhule to Pune to sell here in the local market. But we have arrested them before further sale.’’

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway.

A case has been filed at Chakan police station against the accused under NDPS Act sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29.