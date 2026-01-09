Drunk man mauled by stray dogs in Pune, suffers severe injuries

A man, 40, who was heavily drunk and lost his balance and fell off his two-wheeler, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the early hours of Wednesday in the Dhayari area of Pune. The incident occurred at around 2.30 am in a narrow lane near the Nanded-Wadgaon Road, close to the Narhe police station. According to the police, Chavan was heavily intoxicated at the time of the occurrence and was unable to defend himself when the pack of strays attacked him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the man, who suffered serious injuries to his head and face, has been identified as Akshay Chavan, a resident of Dhayari. According to the police, Chavan was heavily intoxicated at the time of the occurrence and was unable to defend himself when the pack of strays attacked him.

Chavan had gone out with his friend late on Tuesday night. At around 2 am, the duo reached a lane near a wine shop on the Nanded-Wadgaon road and parked their two-wheeler nearby. However, Chavan, who was inebriated, lost his balance and fell on the road.

No sooner he fell than a pack of seven to eight stray dogs attacked him. Chavan was too drunk to defend himself. The dogs bit his ears, head and face, causing deep wounds and heavy bleeding. The dogs reportedly dragged him by his head for nearly 10 feet.

According to the police, Chavan lay injured and bleeding on the road for several hours. Though several people noticed him lying on the road, no one informed the police or called an ambulance. It was only around 9 am when sanitation workers spotted him that the police were alerted.

Sameer Chavan, assistant police inspector, Narhe police station, said, “After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Chavan to Sassoon General Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. According to doctors, he has suffered serious injuries to his head and face. However, he was too drunk during the incident and could not protect himself from the strays.”

SGH officials said Chavan was admitted on Wednesday as an unidentified patient to the casualty ward under the surgery department. “He had sustained multiple injuries, including a head injury. When he was brought in, the patient was unconscious and remained unstable till Wednesday night. Due to his critical condition, Chavan was shifted to the trauma intensive care unit on Thursday, where he is currently undergoing treatment,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH.

A senior health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on condition of anonymity, said, “We will send the team to the location and identify these stray canines. They will be caught and kept under observation for a few days and will be vaccinated. Besides, the canines will be screened to check for rabies infection,” she said.