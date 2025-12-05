Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dry cleaning units sealed for releasing effluents into Pavana River

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 04:06 am IST

PCMC seals two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into Pavana river

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into the Pavana river. The action comes after residents complained of a thick layer of foam on the surface of the river last month, raising concerns about water pollution, officials said Wednesday.

PCMC seals two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into Pavana river. (HT)
PCMC seals two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into Pavana river. (HT)

According to officials, on November 22, residents spotted thick foam on the surface of the Pavana river near Kejubai Bund in Thergaon and alerted the civic administration about it. Following the complaint, the PCMC’s environment department deployed vigilance teams for an extensive survey across Tathawade, Punawale, Walhekarwadi and Ravet to identify the source of contamination.

During the survey, two dry cleaning units among others were found operating in violation of environmental norms only to be sealed immediately. A case has been registered against the owners for releasing (untreated) waste into the Pavana river, a senior PCMC official confirmed.

The Pavana river, which flows through many areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is an important drinking water source for the twin city. Officials said that the latest action is part of a crackdown on those polluting the water body. “We have strengthened vigilance across the river stretch. Strict action is being taken against anyone found releasing sewage, chemical waste, or debris into the river,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC and head of the environment department.

Kulkarni said that the environment department is committed to preventing further pollution of the Pavana river. “Our inspection teams are conducting continuous surveys. Units found releasing wastewater or solid waste into the river are being fined, sealed, and prosecuted. More stringent action will be taken in the coming days,” he said.

Over the past year, the PCMC has registered cases against eight landowners and three vehicle owners for dumping debris along the banks of the river. The civic vigilance squad has collected 30 lakh in fines from those flouting norms during this period.

News / Cities / Pune / Dry cleaning units sealed for releasing effluents into Pavana River
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and filed criminal cases against their owners for discharging effluents into the Pavana river, following resident complaints about foam pollution. This action is part of a broader initiative to tackle water pollution, with past fines totaling ₹30 lakh against offenders. The Pavana river is crucial for local drinking water.