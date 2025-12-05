Dry cleaning units sealed for releasing effluents into Pavana River

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into the Pavana river. The action comes after residents complained of a thick layer of foam on the surface of the river last month, raising concerns about water pollution, officials said Wednesday. PCMC seals two dry cleaning units in Walhekarwadi and registered criminal cases against their owners for allegedly releasing effluents into Pavana river. (HT)

According to officials, on November 22, residents spotted thick foam on the surface of the Pavana river near Kejubai Bund in Thergaon and alerted the civic administration about it. Following the complaint, the PCMC’s environment department deployed vigilance teams for an extensive survey across Tathawade, Punawale, Walhekarwadi and Ravet to identify the source of contamination.

During the survey, two dry cleaning units among others were found operating in violation of environmental norms only to be sealed immediately. A case has been registered against the owners for releasing (untreated) waste into the Pavana river, a senior PCMC official confirmed.

The Pavana river, which flows through many areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is an important drinking water source for the twin city. Officials said that the latest action is part of a crackdown on those polluting the water body. “We have strengthened vigilance across the river stretch. Strict action is being taken against anyone found releasing sewage, chemical waste, or debris into the river,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC and head of the environment department.

Kulkarni said that the environment department is committed to preventing further pollution of the Pavana river. “Our inspection teams are conducting continuous surveys. Units found releasing wastewater or solid waste into the river are being fined, sealed, and prosecuted. More stringent action will be taken in the coming days,” he said.

Over the past year, the PCMC has registered cases against eight landowners and three vehicle owners for dumping debris along the banks of the river. The civic vigilance squad has collected ₹30 lakh in fines from those flouting norms during this period.