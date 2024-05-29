DTE diploma admission process starts today 

Following the announcement of Class 10 results, the polytechnic courses online admission process will commence on Wednesday, 29 May. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the timetable for the post-10 diploma course. This is a three-year course after Class 10, and one can take admission in civil, electrical, mechanical, nuclear, computer, and chemical branches. The details of this admission process will be available on the website www.dte.maharashtra.gov.in online application form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The details of this admission process will be available on the website www.dte.maharashtra.gov.in online application form. This year, the state has around 1 lakh admission capacity at more than 300 statewide institutes.

“For admission to degree courses, currently the process of online registration of application, uploading of scanned copies of documents, document verification, application process can be done. There is also a Marathi-English (bilingual) option for studying polytechnic courses,” said a senior DTE official.