 DTE diploma admission process starts today  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DTE diploma admission process starts today 

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 05:44 AM IST

This is a three-year course after Class 10, and one can take admission in civil, electrical, mechanical, nuclear, computer, and chemical branches

Following the announcement of Class 10 results, the polytechnic courses online admission process will commence on Wednesday, 29 May. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the timetable for the post-10 diploma course. This is a three-year course after Class 10, and one can take admission in civil, electrical, mechanical, nuclear, computer, and chemical branches.  

The details of this admission process will be available on the website www.dte.maharashtra.gov.in online application form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The details of this admission process will be available on the website www.dte.maharashtra.gov.in online application form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The details of this admission process will be available on the website www.dte.maharashtra.gov.in online application form. This year, the state has around 1 lakh admission capacity at more than 300 statewide institutes. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“For admission to degree courses, currently the process of online registration of application, uploading of scanned copies of documents, document verification, application process can be done. There is also a Marathi-English (bilingual) option for studying polytechnic courses,” said a senior DTE official. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / DTE diploma admission process starts today 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On