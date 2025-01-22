Duo held for raping, blackmailing minor girl over obscene videos

The Pune police have arrested two individuals for sexually abusing, threatening and blackmailing a girl over private videos. The Pune police have arrested two individuals for sexually abusing, threatening and blackmailing a girl over private videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between July 2024 and January 18, 2025, before the 17-year-old survivor filed a police complaint on Monday.

According to the complainant, she came in contact with one of the accused through social media and was lured into physical relationship under the false promise of marriage. He allegedly took videos of their intimate moments on his mobile phone. Later, the accused threatened, blackmailed and repeatedly forced her into sexual relations. In January this year, the accused forced the survivor to have physical relationship with his friend.

A senior Parvati Police Station officer, “Taking cognisance of the complaint, we have arrested the two accused on the same day and the court granted the duo police custody till January 24.”

A case under Sections 64(1), 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4,8,6,12 of the POCSO Act has been filed again the two accused.