‘Earn and Learn’ scheme not yet started in colleges affiliated to SPPU

PUNE: More than halfway through the month of September, and colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have not yet started the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme. Thousands of students have been deprived of the benefits of this scheme only because the University Management Council has not given permission to start the scheme and pour funds into it. Meanwhile, students’ unions have raised the issue and demanded that the scheme be started immediately. Substantial provision is made in the SPPU budget for this scheme, which is approved by the University General. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme is implemented with the aim of providing financial support to economically weak, needy, and ambitious students for completing their higher education; motivating students in terms of self-employment; and creating awareness of labour among students. Whereas in the last few years, the number of students availing the benefits of this scheme has drastically decreased. More than half of September is over but the university has not yet approved the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme.

Substantial provision is made in the SPPU budget for this scheme, which is approved by the University General Assembly and then the University Management Council. Before the start of the new academic year, approval of the Management Council is required to start this scheme and spend funds on it. In the last two months, only the selection of the vice-chancellor (VC) has been discussed in the Management Council. As a result, the scheme could not be approved. With the scheme stuck in university red tape, thousands of students have missed out on its benefits. Also, there is no clarity on whether the salary for the scheme will be increased from the current academic year or the old salary will continue. “A proposal has been made in the meeting of the University Management Council for approval of the ‘Earn and Learn’ Scheme and disbursement of funds. After approval of this proposal, the ‘Earn and Learn’ Scheme will be started immediately in the affiliated colleges,” said Abhijeet Kulkarni, director of the SPPU Students’ Welfare Board.

Meanwhile, student organisations have taken an aggressive stand. Kuldeep Ambekar, president of the Students’ Helping Hand organisation, said, “There are thousands of students coming from rural areas and they are dependent on self-earning schemes of the university as they cannot afford college expenses on their own. And now in the last two months, this scheme has not yet been started and our demand is to give permission immediately else we will hold a protest soon.”

