EC ready for polling exercise in Pune, Maval and Shirur; 21000 police on duty today 

As many as 6,880 polling booths across the Pune district are ready for Monday’s polling with the Election Commission completing all the preparations. There are 2,566 polling booths in Maval, 2,018 in Pune and 2,296 in Shirur. Over 21,000 police have been at the polling booth for smooth, free and fair elections in Pune district. Tables were neatly arranged at each location, organized by the polling station. Information boards have been displayed to assist staff in collecting materials conveniently. (HT PHOTO)

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase, who is also the district election officer said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for three parliamentary constituencies where police and central paramilitary forces aggregating 21,000 have been stationed as part of the highest security measures for the smooth conduct of polls. According to Diwase, 6,000 security forces personnel have been stationed in Pune rural area, 6000 under Pimpri Chinchwad Police and 9000 under the Pune city police commissionerate respectively.

Meanwhile, the district election officials said that poll preparations for Maval, Pune, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies were completed with voting materials distributed from six locations in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

Tables were neatly arranged at each location, organized by the polling station. Information boards have been displayed to assist staff in collecting materials conveniently. Police security has been deployed at material distribution centres, and the polling staff received guidance from the Assistant election returning officer.

Following material collection, arrangements were made for vehicles to transport the materials to the respective polling stations. In the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency, material distribution took place at Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, Kharadi. 105 officers and staff managed the distribution process across 15 tables, distributing 453 control units, VVPATs, and 1,359 ballot units. Transportation was facilitated by 106 vehicles. Similarly, materials were distributed at the Badminton Hall, Agriculture College, for the Shivajinagar Constituency. With 140 staff and control team members overseeing the process, 840 ballot units, 280 control units, and VVPATs were sent to polling stations via 81 vehicles.

For the Kothrud constituency, material distribution occurred at Vishwashanti Gurukul Vidyalaya, MIT Institute, Paud Road. A workforce of 250 employees managed distribution, facilitating the delivery of 1,191 ballot units, 397 control units, and VVPATs using 95 vehicles.

In the Parvati Constituency, materials were distributed at Seth Dagduram Katariya College, Maharshinagar, with 110 officers and employees overseeing the process. 1,032 ballot units, 344 control units, and VVPATs were distributed. The Pune Cantonment saw material distribution at Alpabachat Bhawan, with 112 employees managing the process. 227 control units, VVPATs, and 822 ballot units were distributed using 64 vehicles. Lastly, materials were distributed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate, for Kasba Peth Constituency. Each table was assigned an employee, and 810 ballot units, 270 control units, and VVPATs were distributed via 81 vehicles.

Collector Dr Diwase said that as preparations continue, facilities such as medication kits, volunteers to assist voters with disabilities, and wheelchairs for seniors will be available at all 2,018 polling stations for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency