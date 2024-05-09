EC revise Baramati voter turnout to 59.50% 

PUNE: The Election Commission on Wednesday revised voter turnout for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from the earlier figure of 56.07 per cent to 59.50 per cent, a rise of almost 3.5 per cent, according to fresh data released by the Election Commission. EC on Wednesday revised voter turnout for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from the earlier figure of 56.07 per cent to 59.50 per cent, a rise of almost 3.5 per cent. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With the revision in turnout, the 2024 polling percentage has crossed the 2014 turnout of 58.83 per cent but is still lower than the 2019 turnout of 61.7 per cent.

Total voters for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency are 23.72 lakh of which 14.11 lakh voters cast their votes on Tuesday.

With the latest figures, the Baramati parliamentary seat has made the contest even closer amid claims of victory from three-term MP and NCP (SP) nominee Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP candidate

The Election Commission officials attributed the rise in voter turnout mainly to polling continuing in some places till 7:30 pm while at a few booths in Indapur and Khadakwasla, it was on till 9 pm on Tuesday under Baramati parliamentary constituency.

“The figures released on Monday will largely till 5 pm while today’s numbers include voting in polling booths where long queues were seen and exercise ended late,” said Kavita Dwivedi, Returning Officer for Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

As per the election commissioner’s revised figures, 7,74,483 males, 6,37,219 females and 19 other voters, totalling 14,11,621 exercised their right in Baramati.

As per the revised data, the Baramati assembly constituency had the highest voting which is 69.48 %. After that Indapur had 67.12 per cent voting. Khadakwasla assembly segment which is largely an urban belt coming under Pune city, saw relatively fewer voting of 51.55%.

Though the Khadakwasla area had the lowest percentage of voting, it is also the largest assembly segment under the Baramati LS seat with a total electorate of 5.38 lakh of which 2,77,365 voters cast their vote. On the contrary, the Baramati assembly segment has the highest voting percentage but as compared to Khadakwasala, it has fewer voters at 3.69 lakh of which 2,56,531 voters cast votes there.

Considering this, the Khadakwasla constituency will be a key assembly for deciding the future of Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar.

Election officer Kavita Dwivedi, said, “EC had made necessary arrangements considering summer and high temperature. Medical facilities and water were provided at voting centres. During the mock poll, early in the morning, we changed 46 BU (ballot unit), 17 CU (control unit) and 29 VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) machines. Overall voting had happened peacefully in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.”

With the EC revising its numbers, both sides still claim an advantage for their victory.

Sule said, “I am thankful to voters for supporting me and participating in the election process. All the alliance partners work hard for me.”

Sunetra Pawar issued letters to the workers expressing gratitude for supporting her in the campaign and election process.

As Baramati and Indapur had the highest voting, the NCP senior leaders are expecting that both the candidates would get neck-to-neck votes in both the assembly constituencies. Even one of the senior leader said on condition of anonymity, “The winner in the Baramati constituency will win by a maximum of 50,000 votes.”