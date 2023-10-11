ED filed FIR against investment firm in Pune

PUNE: ED alleged that since 2020, the accused ran a scheme through which they lured people to invest with their firm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune city police have filed an FIR against five persons from an investment firm for allegedly duping people to the tune of ₹100 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated a probe into this case.

Assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has filed a police case against Vinod Tukaram Khute, Santosh Tukaram Khute, Mangesh Khute, Kiran Pitambar Anarase, Ajinkya Badaghe and others at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station on Monday after a detailed investigation in this case.

ED alleged that since 2020, the accused ran a scheme through which they lured people to invest with their firm. The suspects, through another company based in Dubai, lured more investors with promises of high returns on forex trading. The suspects then closed the company operations and parked the funds amassed from the investors in foreign countries by way of hawala transactions.

The ED had previously conducted searches on May 25 and subsequently on June 16 and 17 at multiple locations in Pune and Ahmednagar as part of their investigations into the alleged financial misconduct.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under IPC sections 420,471,34,120 b and further investigation is underway.

