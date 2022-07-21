ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
Chavan said that ED is taking action only against opposition leaders and has become an agent of the BJP-led government.
“Modi government is using government machinery against Opposition parties to suppress their voice, but the Congress will not back down in its fight for justice. Though the National Herald Case was closed in 2015, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with same case to torture the Gandhi family,” said Chavan.
“The BJP government is functioning as if they do not wish to follow the Constitution. They have taken a stand of finishing the opposition and we condemn such an act,” former state minister Satej Patil said.
“Lat time, the ED targeted Rahul Gandhi. All these acts are deliberate. This is murder of democracy and the Congress will rise against it,” Shinde said.
Sonia Gandhi (75) had reached the ED headquarters on Vidyut Lane in central Delhi earlier in the day for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
(with agency inputs)
-
-
-
-
