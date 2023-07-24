Education dept slaps show cause notices on officers for inaction against 378 unauthorised schools

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, has served show cause notices to education officers for their inaction against 378 unauthorised and bogus schools operating in Maharashtra despite serious complaints of irregularities and government reports to that effect pending against them for more than a year.The notices were served last week, said officials. State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, has served show cause notices to education officers (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The move follows a state education department investigation which revealed that action was long pending against the said schools.

Earlier, a special drive to verify school documents was initiated wherein the education department found 661 schools functioning without government approval or proper documentation. A handful of schools faced penalties and criminal charges but 378 schools continued to function in various districts of the state without necessary compliance.

The investigation revealed that education department officials had been directed to take immediate necessary action against these schools but failed to do so. The education commissioner had given the officials a June deadline for taking action against the non-compliant schools but no action was taken despite passage of the deadline.

Expressing disappointment over the delay, the education Commissionerate ordered issuance of show cause notices to the concerned officials. Under orders from the education commissioner, the department swung into action and issued show cause notices, urging the errant officials to provide satisfactory explanations for their inaction else face punitive/disciplinary measures.

Despite repeated attempts, state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare was unavailable for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON