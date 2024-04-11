Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations in city today

Muslims in the city will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday following the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday evening. Special Eid-Ul-Fitr prayer will be offered after Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers on Thursday, after which Muslims greet each other with embraces. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The city moon sighting committee confirmed the crescent sighting after which Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers will be held at different mosques and Idgah on Thursday.

Eid Ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which devout Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk, give (Zakat) alms in charity and offer special Tarawih prayers during the night for the entire month.

Special Eid-Ul-Fitr prayer will be offered after Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers on Thursday, after which Muslims greet each other with embraces.

The day will be celebrated with festive meals shared with family and friends, exchanging greetings and gifts, and extending acts of kindness to those in need.

According to the Islamic tenets, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness on the day. In suburbs like Pune Cantonment, leading to the festival, one could witness a rush at suburban malls and special “Ramadan markets” as Muslims prepare for shopping and Eid gifts.

Maulana Qari Idreesfa a senior Islamic scholar said, “On this sacred occasion we pray for the welfare of the community and the country for peace and prosperity. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon. It is a major Islamic festival where “Eid” means “celebration” and “Fitr” means “breaking of the fast” and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide but the exact date of the festival varies each year, as Islam follows a lunar calendar.”