Eight, including 6 policemen, booked in Pune for alleged assault of 3 women

Pune: Eight people, including six policemen and a retired officer, were booked in Pune on Sunday for allegedly abducting and assaulting three women in August, police said. The woman alleged that the police officers threatened, physically assaulted, and used slurs during questioning of the three women. (Representative photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday evening following directions from a sessions court earlier this week.

Deputy commissioner of police Sambhaji Kadam said, “We have registered an FIR following the court’s directions. The probe has been assigned to ACP (Kothrud division) Bhausaheb Pandhare.”

According to the police, a woman from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who was allegedly harassed by her in-laws, took refuge in a flat in Pune’s Kothrud where two other women were also staying. After her in-laws filed a missing person complaint, police teams from Sambhajinagar and Kothrud traced her to the flat.

The woman alleged that the police officers threatened, physically assaulted, and used slurs during questioning of the three women.

Earlier this week, a sessions court in Pune ordered the Kothrud police to register an FIR and initiate an investigation, directing that the probe be conducted by an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

The women filed a complaint on August 20 through advocate Arvind Tayade under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that the Kothrud police had refused to lodge her complaint against the accused.

Those named in the FIR include Assistant Police Inspector (API) Amol Kamthe, constables Vinod Pardesi and Sanjeevani Shinde, cyber cell officer of the Satara police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dhananjay Sanap, Kothrud police API Prema Patil, constable Shruti Kadne, retired cop Sakharam Sanap, and an unidentified woman.