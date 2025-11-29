Search
Eight-month-old found dead in well; mother arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 05:12 am IST

Ahilyanagar police arrest woman after her eight-month-old infant was found dead in farm well after she allegedly threw him into the water in fit of rage on Wednesday

Pune: The Ahilyanagar police on Friday arrested a woman after her eight-month-old infant was found dead in a farm well in Kolgaon, Shrigonda taluka, in Ahilyanagar district after she allegedly threw him into the water in a fit of rage on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahilyanagar police arrest woman after her eight-month-old infant was found dead in farm well after she allegedly threw him into the water in fit of rage on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Ahilyanagar police arrest woman after her eight-month-old infant was found dead in farm well after she allegedly threw him into the water in fit of rage on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police received a call that an unidentified person had thrown a baby into the well located on the farm of Sudam Dalvi.

The body of the grandson of Dalvi was retrieved from the well and based on a report filed by the child’s relative, Ashok Ramkrishna Dalvi, 60, an accidental death case was initially registered.

Suspecting foul play, police questioned the infant’s mother Sonali Yogesh Dalvi, aunt Sushma, and uncle Dnyaneshwar and found their statements evasive and inconsistent.

Nandkumar Sonwalkar, assistant police inspector, said, “During sustained interrogation, Sonali confessed that around 10.30 am on Wednesday, while her sister-in-law was performing puja, she took the sleeping child out of the cradle, wrapped him in a blanket, and—believing no one was around—threw him into the well in a moment of anger.”

The child’s father, Yogesh Sudam Dalvi, informed police that Sonali was frequently irritable over minor issues and was under mental stress. Police have arrested Sonali and invoked Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case.

News / Cities / Pune / Eight-month-old found dead in well; mother arrested
