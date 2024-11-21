Elated first-timers, elderly cast votes in Pune

Enthusiastic first-time voters and senior citizens exercised their franchise at polling stations across the city on Wednesday where the Election Commission had made several arrangements for the smooth functioning of assembly elections. A first-time voter shows his inked finger. (HT PHOTO)

“After voting in the state assembly election, I felt immense satisfaction and pride. There was joy in fulfilling my responsibility as a citizen. It felt empowering to contribute to shaping the country’s future,” said Gargi Lele, a first-time voter.

Ishan Mehendale, another young voter who cast his vote for the first time this year, said, “It was a good experience to vote for the assembly election. I expect that the candidate will focus more on youngsters’ issues like employment, skilling etc. In future, they should implement programmes which will help the youngsters to advance in their careers. Moreover, being a Punekar I also feel that candidates should prioritise local issues.”

Shyamadevi Bhai, 90, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, cast her vote at GK Gurukul Green Voting Centre in the Pimple Saudagar area on Wednesday.

Shyamadevi, who came in a wheelchair to cast her vote, said, “It was a pleasant experience to cast my vote today at the voting centre. If the candidates keep working for the welfare of citizens, it will certainly help our country to flourish. The candidates must fulfil their responsibilities.”

Shyamadevi was not the only voter who came to the voting centre at this age to cast a vote, many other octogenarians and nonagenarians preferred to vote at the voting centre, despite having the option of home voting.

Ratanbai Shingavi, another elderly voter from Pimpiri-Chinchwad, cast her vote at 103. She came in a wheelchair to cast her vote at Camp Education Prerana School in Nigdi.

The political activists at various centres were seen helping elderly voters, and people with difficulties, to cast their vote. In some areas, vehicle arrangements were made to bring such people to the voting centre.

Manjula Nikhal, a resident of Ambegaon, with a leg disability, said, “The political activist in our area arranged a rickshaw for me to reach the polling station.”

Padmashri Muralikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist and inspiration behind the film Chandu Champion, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote. Petkar arrived at the polling booth at Khivsera Patil School in Ganesh Nagar, Thergaon, under the Chinchwad assembly constituency, around 10 am.

Petkar made a heartfelt appeal to citizens, urging them to participate in the assembly elections. “It is the responsibility of every citizen to step forward and cast their vote. A high voter turnout strengthens democracy, and I encourage everyone to ensure they vote in their respective assembly constituencies,” he said.

Priyanka Mane, a resident of Wadgaonsheri, cast her vote for the first time this year. “I hope that the candidates will work to uplift the lifestyle of people in Pune. They should work to solve issues like traffic jams, roads and some other issues that have become a serious concern in Pune recently.”