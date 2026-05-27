Elderly man assaulted in upscale building in Gahunje

A group of four persons allegedly forcibly entered a flat at Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje area and assaulted and threatened an elderly man, police officials said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by Shweta Ravindra Kumar Chaoubey, the incident occurred when her father was alone at home. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place in Tower 3 of the residential complex around 2.45 am on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Kumar, 35; Surbhi Sinha, 34; Shantanu Shekhar, 33; and Shawtambh Kumar, 24 of Baner. The victim has been identified as Ravindra Kumar Chaoubey.

According to a complaint filed by Shweta Ravindra Kumar Chaoubey, the incident occurred when her father was alone at home.

Police said the accused arrived at the residential complex looking for the complainant, a doctor who was believed to be staying in the apartment. However, after discovering that she was not at home, the group allegedly became aggressive and attacked her elderly father inside the flat.

Vishal Patil, senior inspector, Shirgaon Police Station, said, “They are all known to each other. As per preliminary information, there had been arguments and quarrels between the accused and the complainant during a party organised at a hotel in Baner.”

Police said the accused later went to the complainant’s residence in search of her. When they did not find her at home, accused Kunal allegedly kicked and punched her father in anger. His accomplices allegedly abused and threatened the elderly man.

Officials said further inquiry is underway to determine the motive behind the confrontation and the nature of relationship between the accused and the complainant.

Shirgaon Police Station has filed a case under Sections 333, 115(2), 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).