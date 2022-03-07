Elected members, candidates need to wait for few months for civic polls
PUNE The passage of two bills by both Houses of the legislature on Monday empowering the Maharashtra government to delimit wards, fix ward members and making it mandatory for the State Election Commission (SEC) to finalise poll schedule for local bodies after consulting the government is likely to postpone Pune civic polls.
The decision has increased unrest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and aspiring candidates.
The state government took the step after the Supreme Court on March 3 rejected an interim report of the state backward commission recommending 27 per cent quota for OBCs in local body elections.
As Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) tenure ends March 14, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar would become the administrator, as per the state order.
Kumar said, “I cannot say how many days I would hold this post, but as all parties took the decision in the House so my tenure could be for the next few months.”
A BJP senior leader on anonymity said, “The Maha Vikas Agadhi government would hold civic elections after six months. We carried out many works during the last few months eyeing the upcoming polls, but the delay could cause citizens to forget these works. With municipal commissioner as administrator, it would indirectly benefit the MVA government.”
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are prepared to contest elections at any time, but recent developments indicate the polls might be held during Diwali.”
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.