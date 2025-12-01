Elections of five local bodies, including Baramati, postponed

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has postponed entire election process of five local bodies in Western Maharashtra, including Baramati, officials confirmed on Sunday. In Baramati, voting that was earlier scheduled for December 2 will now be held on December 20. Elections will take place for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president (HT)

According to the order issued on Saturday, district collectors have been directed not to conduct elections as per the earlier programme dated November 4 for any seat where an appeal was pending and the district court delivered its judgment on or after November 22.

The commission instructed collectors to compile details of municipal councils and nagar panchayats where elections for member seats or the president’s post have been stayed. In cases where the president’s post is involved, the entire election for that local body stands postponed. Such local bodies include Baramati, Fursungi-Uruli Devachi, Phaltan, Mahabaleshwar, Mangalwedha.

The order was signed by Suresh Kakani, secretary, State Election Commission.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said elections in Baramati and Fursungi have been entirely postponed while Lonavla, Talegaon, Daund and Saswad have been partially postponed and will now be conducted as per the revised schedule. He said the entire election process in Baramati and Fursungi has been deferred, while voting in specific seats in other towns has been pushed ahead. Detailed information will be issued shortly, he added.

In Baramati, voting that was earlier scheduled for December 2 will now be held on December 20. Elections will take place for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president.

As per the revised schedule, no new nominations will be accepted and candidates who withdrew their applications earlier cannot re-enter the contest. Officials clarified that the list of candidates will remain unchanged across all wards. Eight corporators in Baramati have been elected unopposed; their election remains valid and voters in these wards will vote only for the president’s post.

In Satara district, the entire election process for the Phaltan and Mahabaleshwar local bodies has also been postponed. Satara district collector Santosh Patil said the court orders related to the presidential posts in both bodies were issued after November 22, prompting a rescheduling. Voting for one seat each in Karad and Malkapur has also been rescheduled. In Solapur district, polls for Mangalwedha Municipal Council has been entirely postponed.

As per the revised timeline, district collectors will announce the updated election programme on December 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be December 10 at 3pm. The final list of candidates will be issued on December 11. Voting will take place on December 20 and counting on December 21.

District administration officials said a detailed notification will be released soon. The sudden change has triggered fresh political activity across the affected regions.