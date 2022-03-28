Electrification of track reduces rail travel time at Daund station
Successful trials of electrification of Solapur to Mohol railway track will reduce bridging and debridging of engines at Daund station. Many southern-bound trains had to wait at the station for around an hour for engine changing process. In the next few days, passenger and goods trains will pass through the stretch directly on electric engines.
Not only trains going south, but long-distance Howrah Express going to Kolkata and other superfast trains stopped at Daund station for switching engine direction.
As per the information given by the Central Railway, daily around 20 to 25 trains pass through the route in Solapur division and electrification of major stretch of 30 km will soon be completed. Railways conducted trial runs last week.
“We conducted successful trails of newly installed electrification work on the Solapur to Mohol stretch and soon trains passing through Daund station will not have to wait,” said a senior railway official from the Solapur railway division.
Kushal Das, a regular passenger to Kolkata, said, “Whenever I travel to Kolkata, the train would stop at Daund railway station for engine switch for around 40 minutes. We pay high fares expecting good service, and now electrification of the stretch is a welcome step.”
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics