End of the pandemic: Covid cases and death count in Pune dist cause for concern

Although the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be ending, it is not the end as yet. In March 2022, the district reported over 2,400 new Covid-19 cases, which was about 1,200 in the first month of the pandemic. Although there is no reported spurt in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the numbers are not at an all-time low. As more commercial activities open up, people have completely let go of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The district has not reported a single death in days now however the overall monthly death toll is still higher than what it was in the first month when the first death was reported in the city due to Covid-19.

As per the state health department, the district reported only 48 new Covid-19 cases in the first month of the pandemic, in March 2020. The first confirmed Covid-19 case in the state was reported from Pune district after a couple returned from Dubai on March 9. Most of the cases reported in that month were of contacts of that couple who had also gone for the trip. In that month alone, 48 confirmed cases were reported which in the following month went up to 1,200 new Covid-19 cases. However in March 2022, between March 1 and March 29, the district reported 2,404, which is almost double the number of cases reported in the month of April 2020.

In terms of deaths too, the number is yet to fall to an all-time low, as April 2020 saw 88 deaths due to the infection while March 2022 reported 363 deaths due to the infection which is much higher compared to the time the pandemic was just emerging.

As the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to fall and more commercial activities open up, people’s fear has also decreased.

Dr Ashish Bharti, civic health chief said, “We just have two to three Covid-19 active patients admitted in our hospital while all our other hospitals which were dedicated to Covid-19 in the pandemic have resumed their non Covid-19 treatments. It is still essential though that people continue to wear masks at least in indoor public places and also get vaccinated. The most vulnerable like the elderly and those working in close contact with Covid-19 patients must also take the precautionary dose as instructed by the ICMR.”