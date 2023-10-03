Engineering student robbed, forced to have unnatural sex

PUNE: The victim also mentioned in his complaint that the accused forced him into having unnatural sex. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 21-year-old engineering student was allegedly robbed and forced into unnatural sex by a group of three individuals in the Bhosari MIDC area. The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Sunday, police said.

The victim, whose identity is being protected for safety reasons, is a fourth-year student at a prominent engineering college in Talegaon Dabhade. On Sunday he came to Vishrantwadi to meet his relatives. While returning home, he came to Pune station but missed his train.

While waiting for the next train he scrolled through his social media account. While chatting with some random people, he came in contact with the accused, who proposed that he meet near Sassoon Hospital Gate.

From the gate of the Sassoon hospital, the three accused met the victim and along with them he went in their car. When they reached a deserted place near the Bhosari MIDC area they allegedly threatened the victim by using a sickle and forced him to transfer ₹28,500 in their account via online payment.

The victim also mentioned in his complaint that the accused forced him into having unnatural sex. Later the accused threatened to kill the victim if he revealed their identity to the cops. Following the robbery, the victim immediately contacted the local authorities, who arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this disturbing incident. Preliminary descriptions of the suspects are being circulated, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to aid in the investigation.

A case has been registered at Bund Garden Police Station under IPC sections 323, 377, 392, 504, 506, and 34, and further investigation is underway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!