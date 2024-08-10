Erandwane, Dahanukar Colony hit hard as Zika cases surge to 75 

Pune has so far reported 75 cases of Zika virus infection of which 30 cases are reported from the Erandwane and Dahanukar colony areas alone, as per the area-wise data shared by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Experts claim both these areas have active transmission of the Zika virus due to which a higher number of patients are being reported from Erandwane and Dhanukar colony. Also, four suspected Zika virus deaths have been reported in the city, one each in Baner, Kharadi, Warje and Kothrud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The scientist from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune in July found virus presence in the adult mosquitoes and larvae samples collected from these areas. It is significant to cut down the transmission in this area to bring the situation under control, they said.

According to Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, Public Health Department, Erandwane and Dahanukar colony have reported a large number of cases indicating there is active transmission of Zika virus in this area and even the mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus infection.

“The active transmission needs to be cut down with vector control measures. A large number of cases point out the screening programme and surveillance is done appropriately,” Jagtap said.

The PMC reported its first cases of Zika virus infection in a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter. To date, PMC has reported 75 cases which includes 33 expecting mothers.

The remaining areas have reported relatively fewer cases with Kharadi (10), Ghole Road ward (7), Mundhwa (5), Pashan (5), Sukhsagarnagar (6), Ambegaon, Dhole Patil Road and Kalas (3 each) and Wanowrie – 1.

Also, four suspected Zika virus deaths have been reported in the city, one each in Baner, Kharadi, Warje and Kothrud.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the active Zika-affected areas in Erandwane and Dahanukar colony are located at a distance of one-and-half kilometres of distance.

“The population in these areas is an elite population with most of them frequent international travellers. The source of the infection was not found. Initially, due to less awareness in the public, the citizen’s participation was poor. Later additional staff was deployed for the Zika surveillance in the affected area,” he said.

To curb the spread, authorities emphasize the need for immediate and focused efforts to reduce transmission in these affected areas. Public health measures are being ramped up to bring the situation under control and prevent further spread of the diseases. However, as per the experts from ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai the city has local transmission of Zika virus infection. Currently, out of 15 ward jurisdictions of PMC, virus cases have been reported from 12 ward areas, said the PMC officials.

Dr Radhakrishnan Pawar, joint director of health services and state head of the vector-borne disease control programme, said, instructions have been issued to PMC to conduct surveillance and contain mosquitoes breeding within a five-kilometre radius of the affected area. “Zika virus infection is self-limiting in the majority of cases but can cause serious health issues to fetuses in expecting mothers. The orders have been given to test all expecting mothers in the active zika transmission area,” he said.

As per scientists of the ICMR - NIV, Pune, whole genome sequencing of the virus from the blood samples of Zika-infected patients from Erandwane in June revealed the virus to be of Asian strain or genotype.

PMC without entomologist

Responsible for preventing disease outbreaks in the city, the PMC has been operating without a single entomologist for past eight years. The current Zika virus disease sporadic cases reported in the city have highlighted the dire need for entomologists who would work with healthcare officials to prevent the vector-borne disease outbreak in the city. After the virus cases were reported, entomologists were provided by the Public Health Department to conduct entomological surveys in the city.

Despite the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to mandatory test all pregnant women in Zika-affected areas, PMC Health Department till July 11 tested only 5% of expecting mothers from active Zika transmission areas. Later Dr Radhakishan Pawar, who is also in charge of vector-borne disease control in Maharashtra, issued a letter directed to test all expecting mothers for Zika virus infection living within five kilometres of the Zika-affected areas.

Currently, the PMC has 4,210 expecting mothers living in the active Zika transmission areas of the city. Out of them, PMC has tested 664 pregnant women, (around 16%) for the virus infection.