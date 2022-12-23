Every driver must now pass alcohol test before route duty: PMPML

In a welcome move by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), each and every bus driver will hereon have to undertake and pass an alcohol test before being sent on route duty from the respective depot. The decision comes in the wake of the recent Bopdev ghat accident wherein 15 passengers suffered injuries due to the drunken driving of the respective PMPML bus driver.

According to the information shared by the PMPML, the driver of this bus that met with an accident at Bopdev ghat was found to be intoxicated while driving. Hence, the organisation has now decided to make it mandatory for all PMPML bus drivers to submit their alcohol test to their respective depot managers before going on route duty.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “We have given instructions to all depot managers to conduct breath analyser tests of the drivers before sending them on route duty. The passengers’ safety is the topmost priority for us and accordingly, these steps are now being taken.”

Welcoming the PMPML’s decision, Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “When we travel by PMPML buses, our lives are in the hands of the drivers and if any mishap occurs due to the drivers’ fault, many passengers can get injured. Hence, if an alcohol test is carried out, it is certainly a good move for the safety of passengers.”