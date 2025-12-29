Excise Department raids unauthorised pub in Vimannagar, 52 booked

The Maharashtra State Excise Department, Pune, conducted a major raid on an illegal night party at a pub in Vimannagar on Saturday, booking 52 people, including the pub operator, staff, and customers. During the raid, officials discovered that the pub was operating without a valid licence issued by the State Excise Department. (HT)

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Atul Kanade, superintendent of State Excise, Pune, raided an establishment on Airport Road around 5 am. During the raid, officials discovered that the pub was operating without a valid licence issued by the State Excise Department.

“A party was being held illegally at the pub without the mandatory licence. We have taken legal action against 52 people present at the venue, including 42 customers,” Kanade said.

According to the excise department, two of the accused managers were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The main accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh, the pub owner, is currently absconding.

During the raid, the excise team seized 178 bottles of foreign liquor allegedly stocked for illegal sale. Officials also confiscated furniture and equipment used for hosting the party, including chairs, sofas, wooden tables, sound systems, speakers, a laptop, a computer, glassware, and a fog machine. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹3.67 lakh.

Kanade said the raid was part of intensified enforcement ahead of New Year celebrations, when several night parties are organised across the city, some of them violating excise norms.

“Every year, during the year-end period, we receive information about parties being held without permission. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the law,” he said.

To curb illegal liquor manufacturing, transport, sale, and unlicensed parties, the state excise department has formed 21 flying squads in Pune. These squads have been deployed across sensitive areas to conduct surprise checks and raids.

“Our flying squads are actively monitoring the city, especially ahead of December 31. No leniency will be shown to those flouting excise rules,” Kanade added.

He also urged citizens to cooperate with the department by reporting illegal liquor activities.

“We encourage people to share information about illegal liquor manufacturing, transportation, sale, or unauthorised parties. Public cooperation plays a crucial role in preventing such unlawful activities,” he said.

Officials added that further investigation is underway, and additional arrests may follow based on evidence collected during the raid.