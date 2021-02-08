Existing metro routes to continue to get central funding: Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the existing two lines of Pune Metro rail project will continue to get funds from allocation made in the Union budget for ongoing metro works. Javadekar, who hails from Pune, clarified that city’s name did not find mention in the February 1 Union budget as there was no proposal sent by the state government.

“Both Nashik and Nagpur metro projects have been allocated money because they are new proposals. No such proposal has come up for any of the new phases of metro rail in Pune,” Javadekar said during the press conference organised to highlight features of the budget presented by the finance minister. The minister also clarified that the Centre has earmarked ₹1.17 lakh crore only for road infrastructure in the country with funds being allocated for flyover at Katraj and six-laning of Katraj-Dehu bypass.

The minister also stressed that the budget has also made enough allocations for the farm sector. “We have already demonstrated our commitment to the farm sector by purchasing additional foodgrains. The government is already depositing money in farmers’ account.”

When asked if the government is doing so much for farmers, why is it that those in power have failed to convince farmers agitating around Delhi borders, Javadekar said that the government has already shown willingness to engage even after 12 rounds.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that he is just a phone call away from dialogue. We have never shut the doors for talks,” said Javadekar.

On rising fuel prices, Javadekar said that they are linked to international pricing and he hopes the prices will come down soon.

The minister also responded to criticism by various states on not getting share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on time. Javadekar said that the all allocations and GST rate finalisation is done in consensus with the state governments and its share is being distributed on time.

“The Union government will not do any discrimination in the allocation of its share of GST for the state, based on who is ruling it. Even though opposition parties are ruling in some of the state. The specific details about GST dues of Maharashtra will have to be checked,” said Javadekar.

Javadekar said that the Union government has presented a promising budget for all including farmers. During the pandemic time, it was expected that tax raise may be imposed for dealing with the financial crises, but no such tax imposition was made.

According to Javadekar, emphasis has been given on improving basic infrastructure such as road development.

“Our government is committed to the development of agriculture. The initiative like providing more that Minimum Support Price (MSP) price for agricultural produce will help farmers. Record procurement has been done under MSP,” he said.

He said that farmers in West Bengal will also get the benefit of Kisan Swabhiman Yojana. Though the state government there did not cooperate but the allocation will definitely be done by April this year.

Apart from that ‘one nation one ration card’ initiative has been taken. It help people who are migrating from one state to other for works