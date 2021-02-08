IND USA
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (second from left) during a press conference at Apte road, Deccan in Pune, India, on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Existing metro routes to continue to get central funding: Javadekar

Javadekar, who hails from Pune, clarified that city’s name did not find mention in the February 1 Union budget as there was no proposal sent by the state government.
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:18 PM IST

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the existing two lines of Pune Metro rail project will continue to get funds from allocation made in the Union budget for ongoing metro works. Javadekar, who hails from Pune, clarified that city’s name did not find mention in the February 1 Union budget as there was no proposal sent by the state government.

“Both Nashik and Nagpur metro projects have been allocated money because they are new proposals. No such proposal has come up for any of the new phases of metro rail in Pune,” Javadekar said during the press conference organised to highlight features of the budget presented by the finance minister. The minister also clarified that the Centre has earmarked 1.17 lakh crore only for road infrastructure in the country with funds being allocated for flyover at Katraj and six-laning of Katraj-Dehu bypass.

The minister also stressed that the budget has also made enough allocations for the farm sector. “We have already demonstrated our commitment to the farm sector by purchasing additional foodgrains. The government is already depositing money in farmers’ account.”

When asked if the government is doing so much for farmers, why is it that those in power have failed to convince farmers agitating around Delhi borders, Javadekar said that the government has already shown willingness to engage even after 12 rounds.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that he is just a phone call away from dialogue. We have never shut the doors for talks,” said Javadekar.

On rising fuel prices, Javadekar said that they are linked to international pricing and he hopes the prices will come down soon.

The minister also responded to criticism by various states on not getting share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on time. Javadekar said that the all allocations and GST rate finalisation is done in consensus with the state governments and its share is being distributed on time.

“The Union government will not do any discrimination in the allocation of its share of GST for the state, based on who is ruling it. Even though opposition parties are ruling in some of the state. The specific details about GST dues of Maharashtra will have to be checked,” said Javadekar.

Javadekar said that the Union government has presented a promising budget for all including farmers. During the pandemic time, it was expected that tax raise may be imposed for dealing with the financial crises, but no such tax imposition was made.

According to Javadekar, emphasis has been given on improving basic infrastructure such as road development.

“Our government is committed to the development of agriculture. The initiative like providing more that Minimum Support Price (MSP) price for agricultural produce will help farmers. Record procurement has been done under MSP,” he said.

He said that farmers in West Bengal will also get the benefit of Kisan Swabhiman Yojana. Though the state government there did not cooperate but the allocation will definitely be done by April this year.

Apart from that ‘one nation one ration card’ initiative has been taken. It help people who are migrating from one state to other for works

Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers' association
pune news

After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
President of Pune hoteliers association has written to the city as well as district authorities to make this demand heard and has requested authorities to extend the timings of restaurants and bars to 1am as it was before pre-Covid time
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh.
pune news

Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This takes final total to 3.91 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.77 lakh have recovered, 8,054 have been reported dead and 5,878 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation
The police have detained and are questioning multiple people, according to senior PI Kalaskar.
pune news

Body found near Katraj tunnel in Pune identified as labourer from UP

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station
The 11-page long statement by the Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body which organised the second edition of Elgar Parishad on January 30, have urged the public to understand the context in which Usmani was speaking when he said that the current-day Hindus are rotten.
pune news

Elgar organisers back Usmani; BJP demands action against them

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Elgar organisers on Sunday issued a statement showing vehement support to Usmani (23), an activist and a student of Aligarh Muslim University in light of two cases registered against him - one in Pune and one in Lucknow
HT Image
pune news

Varandha ghat to remain closed for repairs from February 10

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The Varandha ghat on Bhor-Mahad road will remain closed from February 10 to April 30, 2021, for landslide prevention work
HT Image
pune news

PCMC to implement “pay and park” policy at six zones from March 1

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
PUNE The “pay and park” policy has got a green signal from the standing committee and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will implement the same in six different zones from March 1
HT Image
pune news

Hadapsar-Swargate BRTS project fails to make headway

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
PUNE Almost fourteen years after it was launched the Swargate-Hadapsar (5
According to the data from the Pune district health office, since January 16 when the first Covid-19 vaccination drive was started, a total of 280 AEFI incidents were reported of which one was serious and required hospitalisation and was reported from Pune rural.
pune news

No AEFI incidents reported during Covid-19 vaccination for past five days in Pune district

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The district administration has been reporting zero adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) incidents post Covid-19 vaccination among beneficiaries since the past five days
Patwardhan is set to return to Pune and continue his research in Ayurveda and also plans to be involved at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) as a distinguished faculty.
pune news

Patwardhan resigns as UGC vice-chairman, to continue research in Pune

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Earlier, before joining the UGC, Patwardhan was a biomedical researcher and professor of health sciences at SPPU
Earlier the vaccination sites were restricted by the government of Maharashtra but now with more sites available, the PMC would begin the vaccination drive for its FLWs too.
pune news

Pune civic body to start Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers, civic staff to be first beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Since Wednesday as of Saturday, 1,046 frontline workers have been vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin
According to the complainants, despite objections being raised by the vigilance department of the civic body, the cleaning contract bills were processed.
pune news

Opposition attacks Pune civic body administration over inflated Covid care centre cleaning bills

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
PMC additional commissioner solid waste management department Kunal Khemnar has ordered that bills will not be sanctioned until an inquiry is completed
Avantika Narale
pune news

36th National Junior Athletic Championship: Narale wins 100m gold

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Narale took 11.98 seconds to top the podium ahead of Jeevanji Deepthi of Telangana (12.07) seconds followed by Sudeshna Shiva, Satara (12.11 seconds).
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (second from left) during a press conference at Apte road, Deccan in Pune, India, on Sunday.
pune news

Existing metro routes to continue to get central funding: Javadekar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Javadekar, who hails from Pune, clarified that city’s name did not find mention in the February 1 Union budget as there was no proposal sent by the state government.
Metro station at Sant Tukaramnagar in Pimpri.
pune news

Sant Tukaramnagar, Pune’s first metro station, completed

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Pune metro is supposed to start commercial operations on a six kilometre stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and Sant Tukaramnagar is one of the stations on the route.
Ongoing metro work in front of SNDT college, Kothrud in Pune.
pune news

Monday Musings: Blaming Centre is futile when proposals of metro haven’t moved forward

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The NCP and Congress have been highlighting Centre’s apparent apathy towards Pune and the rest of Maharashtra
