Expert committee report asks Pune civic body to take responsibility of flooding 

The large amount of discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday led to flood-like conditions in parts of Pune, highlighting the ongoing challenges the city faces with flood management.

An expert committee formed by the state government in its report submitted two years ago has highlighted the role and responsibility underlining that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PCMC) cannot escape accountability for the flooding. The report also highlighted encroachments in Mula, Mutha and Pavana, citing them as one of the reasons for flooding.

The committee identified poor river maintenance, debris accumulation, and unauthorised constructions as significant contributors to the high flood levels experienced in the area.

In response to the severe flooding that occurred in Pune city in 2019, the state government established an expert study committee to investigate urban flood scenarios in the Bhima sub-basin, focusing on cities like Pune and Pandharpur. This committee, led by Rajendra Pawar, former secretary of the Water Resources Department, included senior officials from the department, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), IIT-Mumbai professors, and city-based NGOs such as Jeevit Nadi.

The committee conducted extensive visits to flood-prone areas and surveyed the Bhima upper basin, covering Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pandharpur. After two years of research, the committee submitted its report in March 2022 to Deepak Kapoor, secretary of the Water Resources Department.

However, the state has not yet officially accepted and released the report yet.

“We have submitted the report to the State government. It is now with the government,” said Rajendra Pawar.

The Hindustan Times accessed the report which highlighted causes and action plan to prevent similar situations in the future.

“Had the government and various local bodies taken action on our report, the current flooding that many parts of Pune witnessed, would have been prevented,” said Rajendra Pawar. The report consists of three volumes along with maps and photographs.

This report is the first comprehensive study on floods in Maharashtra, specifically focusing on the Bhima basin. Given Pune’s location on the Deccan plateau and its position within the Bhima basin on the leeward side of the Western Ghats, the expert committee’s findings are critical for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The report notes that since 1980, Pune’s population began surging which has now reached closed around 70 lakhs, prompting significant infrastructure development, including bridges, roads, and treatment plants. However, this rapid growth has disrupted natural river courses, exacerbating flood risks.

Recent intense rainfall has worsened these issues, as encroachments and constructions on floodplains, coupled with inadequate drainage systems, diminish river channel capacity. This results in water spreading through nullahs and tributaries, leading to flooding, property damage, and transportation disruptions.