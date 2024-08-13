Expert members to study sustainable cruise tourism in Maharashtra

In the tourism policy the state government has introduced cruise or waterways tourism for Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik Nagpur and a few other cities. To implement the policy, the tourism department in a meeting held on August 8, decided to appoint expert members who will explore the potential sites and finalise a plan for the development of comprehensive waterways tourism. Moreover, the members will also be studying sustainable cruise tourism options. As per the policy, to promote tourism in coastal areas like Alibaug, Murud-Janjira, Ganpati Pule and Dapoli jetty spots will be developed at eight locations along the coastal areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state government on July 17, declared a new tourism policy. In this, the government decided to boost cruise and houseboat tourism in Maharashtra.

“In our recent meeting, we decided to appoint expert members who will help us to prepare a sustainable waterways tourism plan for the state. We will soon be working on the appointment of the members, said Shama Pawar, deputy director, directorate of tourism, Pune.

As per the policy, to promote tourism in coastal areas like Alibaug, Murud-Janjira, Ganpati Pule and Dapoli jetty spots will be developed at eight locations along the coastal areas. Along with that cruise tourism will be developed at rivers like the Godavari and Narmada rivers that are flowing condition throughout the year.

The policy also mentions introducing floating houseboat tourism projects to small and medium-scale dam projects as well as some rivers in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur cities.