Experts demand setting up of separate authority for grassland management

The rising threat of degradation of grasslands in Maharashtra has prompted conservation experts and members of the State Biodiversity Board to demand setting up of a separate authority for their protection and management with such a request being made with the principal conservator of forests, head of forest force (HoFF). . Grasslands are widely spread in areas such as Daund, Baramati and Indapur among others. (HT PHOTO)

Grasslands are areas dominated by huge and continuous grass cover and as per the stock analysis carried out between 2020 and 2023 by the forest department, there are around 8,000 hectares of land in scattered form that comes under the grasslands’ category. Grasslands are widely spread in areas such as Daund, Baramati and Indapur among others. They are important to both wild herbivores (Blackbuck, Chinkara, hares) and to carnivores (wolves, foxes, jackals, striped hyenas). Till date, these lands have been considered barren and have been neglected for a long time. Although some legal protection has been given to grasslands under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, it seems insufficient currently. Hence, Pune-based experts and conservationists during a recent meeting with officials demanded that the forest department set up a separate authority for the protection and management of grasslands.

Anuj Khare, member of the State Biodiversity Board, said that Maharashtra’s grasslands are facing severe threats due to land-use changes, infrastructure development, encroachment, and increasing pressure from agriculture and grazing. “Grasslands are often wrongly perceived as wastelands, leading to their conversion for industrial and developmental projects. This has resulted in habitat loss for several endemic and endangered species. If we don’t intervene now, we will lose these vital ecosystems that are critical for biodiversity, water conservation, and livelihoods of pastoral communities,” Khare noted. He stressed that the formation of a separate, dedicated authority for grassland management is essential to ensure that these ecosystems are not sidelined under generic conservation policies.

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden with the Pune forest department, said that while grasslands currently enjoy protection under the broader category of forest lands, this approach has been largely ineffective. “The blanket protection offered under forest laws does not adequately address the specific challenges of grasslands. Because there is no separate legal identity for grasslands, conservation measures remain weak and fragmented. A dedicated authority would not only streamline management but also ensure recognition of grassland-dependent species like the Great Indian Bustard, wolves, foxes, and several grassland birds. With a separate body, protection and restoration efforts can be carried out more effectively, bringing much-needed focus to these neglected ecosystems,” he said.

When contacted, Shomita Biswas, principal chief conservator of forests, HoFF, did not respond to calls made or messages sent by Hindustan Times.