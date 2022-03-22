Eyewitness claims he saw assailants shoot Dr Dabholkar
PUNE An eyewitness in Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case claimed before the court on Saturday that he saw accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar open fire at the rationalist.
The hearing related to framing of charges against accused Dr Virendra Tawade, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, advocate Sachin Punalekar and Vikram Bhave is being held before the court of Special Judge SR Navander.
The witness is an employee of the conservancy staff department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Dr Dabholkar was assassinated on August 20, 2013 at Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge in Shaniwar peth while he was on a morning walk.
Giving details of the incident, the witness claimed that he was cleaning the bridge on the day of the incident. His female colleague was also present at the time. After completing the work, he was sitting on the divider of the bridge, and saw a monkey on a tree near the bridge and heard cawing of crows. After the shooting, the two young men ran from the bridge towards the side of the police station and fled on a two-wheeler.
When the witness rushed near Dr Dabholkar, he lay in a pool of blood. Later, the witness went to Chittaranjan vatika to resume his cleaning work, advocate Prakash Suryavanshi informed the court.
The witness narrated before the court the said event. He told the court that Andure and Kalaskar shot Dr Dabholkar. Advocate Omkar Nevgi represented the Dabholkar’s family in the court.
