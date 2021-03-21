Fabrication business owner, four others booked for causing death due to negligence

Five people including an employee of a construction company and a fabrication business owner were booked for causing the death of a 22-year-old construction worker and hiding the information from his family in order to prevent them from pressing charges, according to their complaint.

The deceased man was identified as Pradeep Kantilal Jogdanda (22) while a complaint in the matter was lodged by his mother Gunfabai Kantilal Jogdanda (50), a farmer resident of Chinchwadgaon area and a native of Osmanabad.

The accused were identified as Vijay Abhiman More, Balaji Abhiman Mane, Mahesh Jadhav, Gajanan Bapurao Pansare, and Karan Waghire, according to the police.

The deceased man was working to apply fabrication on the 12th floor of the under-construction building in Chikhali.

While Jadhav is the owner of a fabrication business, Pansare is the labour contractor, and Waghire is an executive working at the construction company, according to the police.

The site that he was working on when he slipped and fell to his death was being developed by Balaji developers and the project was called Vishnu Greens located in Jadhavwadi area of Chikhali, according to the police.

However, the accused conspired to tell the complainants that the death had occurred while working on the site of the house of a man living in Chinchwade nagar. The complainants also claimed that the accused hid the information about the 22-year-old’s death from his family members.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 120 (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station against the five.

Police sub-inspector SP Deshmukh of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.