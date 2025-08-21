Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Fadnavis inaugurates AI institute

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 06:02 am IST

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis inaugurated Symbiosis AI Institute, highlighting AI's potential and launching AI literacy programs and a multilingual virtual assistant.

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII) in the city on Wednesday.

Devandra Fadnavis (PTI)
“AI can predict human emotions, but it cannot feel them. Only humans are capable of truly experiencing emotions,” he said during the event.

Symbiosis founder president SB Mujumdar, pro-chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar, vice-chancellor Ramakrishnan Raman, and director Loveleen Gaur were present during the event.

“We embraced the computer revolution and excelled in the digital world. Now, AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors will shape every stage of our lives,” said Fadnavis.

The state, he added, is introducing AI literacy programmes, AI-powered agricultural tools for crop protection, and smart traffic management systems in partnership with Google. Chatbots have already been deployed across government departments to provide citizens with instant responses.

“Every new technology has two sides. Instead of fearing it, we must learn to master it,” said Fadnavis.

At the event, Fadnavis also launched an AI-powered multilingual virtual assistant developed by Symbiosis alumni. It currently supports Hindi, English, Marathi, Arabic, and French.

Follow Us On