Fadnavis played key role in deciding BJP’s Chinchwad, Kasba assembly candidates

The names of candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies were announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in finalising the candidates for these two constituencies.

The election was necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs—Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap. Tilak died on December 22 while Jagtap passed away on January 3 this year.

Elections will be held in both constituencies on February 26 and counting will take place on March 2.

On Friday, Fadnavis visited members of both the families before announcing the candidates.

While it was speculated that BJP would field a member of the Tilak family in Kasba Peth, the party chose a non-Tilak, and a non-Brahmin face in Hemant Rasane. However, at the same time, BJP fielded late MLA Laxman Jagtap’s wife Ashwini Jagtap from Chinchwad seat.

According to sources, the party conducted a survey in the Kasba Peth assembly and found that if a member of Tilak family were to receive a ticket, Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) would likely put up a strong fight. So, BJP opted for Rasane rather than taking a chance.

Traditionally Kasba Peth assembly is dominated by BJP. MP Girish Bapat won from here five times and Mukta Tilak won in 2019. The party lost this constituency only in 1992.

The husband of Mukta Tilak, Shailesh has expressed his displeasure over the party’s decision.

He said, “Mukta Tilak gave her all to the party despite her failing health. It’s unfortunate that the party didn’t think of us. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid us a visit on Friday, and I assured him that we will continue to work for the party despite being denied a ticket.”

After Shailesh’s reaction, party’s senior minister Girish Mahajan visited Kesri Wada on Saturday.