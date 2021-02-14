Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops over woman's 'suicide'
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra Police should take suo-motu action over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune, and questioned whether the police are under some kind of pressure in connection with the case.
Some social media posts have claimed that the woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.
According to Wanwadi police, who have registered a case of accidental death, there was no suicide note.
Earlier, Fadnavis on Friday said his office received 12 clips of conversation between two persons linked to the woman's death, and he had forwarded them to the Director General of Police.
Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on Sunday, Fadnavis said he feels the police action in the case is "not as serious as it should have been".
Hence, the question arises whether the police are under some kind of pressure, he said.
The clips related to this case are very clear and on the basis of these clips, the police should take sou-motu (on their own) action, he said.
"The voice in the clip is very easily recognisable by all, and police should also reveal whose voice is there in that clip which is being hidden by the police," the former state chief minister said without taking any name.
An offence should be registered and truth should come out before people, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intensive cyclones due to warmer sea temperature: IITM study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops over woman's 'suicide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide case: Pune police to question deceased woman’s flatmates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie, Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 reports of tekdi fires in 10 days worry environments, Pune civic authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Onlookers crowd Bhide bridge as search underway after “crocodile” sighted in river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox