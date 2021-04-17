Fall in testing protocols at Pune airport, some pax allowed in unchecked

While Pune city is under curfew and strict restrictions, the Pune airport where passengers are arriving from across the country has seen a dip in following strict testing protocols.

Passengers have complained about not getting their test reports once they step out of the airport on time while others have claimed that passengers are not even asked for negative reports which are mandatory for people coming from Delhi and the most infected states.

Currently, Lifenity Wellness is providing RT-PCR testing facilities at the Pune airport.

Rahul Mhadekar the manager in charge of the Covid19 testing Kiosk at the airport said, “We get about 20-40 patients who need a test done either upon arrival or while departing. Not all states need the mandatory RT-PCR reports, but some do. We ensure to provide the report within 24 hours as most of them need it for professional reasons and before departing. However, most of the time we also see passengers who do not have a smartphone, or an email id or even technical knowledge to send the report in such cases the report gets delayed in reaching the passenger.”

One such passenger, Jagat Kishor Prasad was awaiting his report for the samples he submitted at the Pune airport.

Prasad said, “It has been days and I have still not received my RTPCR report. The customer care of the concerned laboratory is also not responding, and I am allowed to enter inside the airport without a ticket.”

Passengers from Delhi need to have a negative RTPCR report or get themselves tested.

A passenger who travelled via a Delhi flight on 14th April said, “I was one of the few passengers who disembarked the flight last. Some officials were asking for the negative report but after some time they left and around 20-30 passengers who were still awaiting their luggage and waiting near the conveyor left unchecked.”