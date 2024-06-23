Family alleges negligence after PMPML bus mows down 21-yr-old

The police filed a first information report (FIR) on Saturday after a 21-year-old man died after coming under the wheels of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand in Pulgate on June 13. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Yash Vishnu Kasbekar, came under the wheels of the public transport utility bus when its driver was reversing the vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the family of the deceased was in a state of shock to file the police complaint after a week.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Yash Vishnu Kasbekar, came under the wheels of the public transport utility bus when its driver was reversing the vehicle.

According to the family members, Yash was under the wheels of the bus for thirty minutes as no one came forward to rescue him. The driver of AC electric bus (MH-12 TV3814), identified as Swapnil Kaluram Jagtap, 32, of Purandar has been booked for rash and negligent driving.

“The victim remained under the wheels of the bus as the driver did not move the vehicle,” an eyewitness told the police, adding that even PMPML staff and security guards were missing at the bus stand.

“The PMPML administration is responsible for the death of our son. Strict action should be taken against PMPML drivers, management and security guards,” said Poornima Bhosale, a relative of the deceased.