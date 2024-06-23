 Family alleges negligence after PMPML bus mows down 21-yr-old - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Family alleges negligence after PMPML bus mows down 21-yr-old

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 24, 2024 05:08 AM IST

According to the police, the family of the deceased was in a state of shock to file the police complaint after a week

The police filed a first information report (FIR) on Saturday after a 21-year-old man died after coming under the wheels of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand in Pulgate on June 13.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Yash Vishnu Kasbekar, came under the wheels of the public transport utility bus when its driver was reversing the vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Yash Vishnu Kasbekar, came under the wheels of the public transport utility bus when its driver was reversing the vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the family of the deceased was in a state of shock to file the police complaint after a week.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Yash Vishnu Kasbekar, came under the wheels of the public transport utility bus when its driver was reversing the vehicle.

According to the family members, Yash was under the wheels of the bus for thirty minutes as no one came forward to rescue him. The driver of AC electric bus (MH-12 TV3814), identified as Swapnil Kaluram Jagtap, 32, of Purandar has been booked for rash and negligent driving.

“The victim remained under the wheels of the bus as the driver did not move the vehicle,” an eyewitness told the police, adding that even PMPML staff and security guards were missing at the bus stand.

“The PMPML administration is responsible for the death of our son. Strict action should be taken against PMPML drivers, management and security guards,” said Poornima Bhosale, a relative of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Family alleges negligence after PMPML bus mows down 21-yr-old
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On