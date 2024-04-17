Family relationship can be improved after elections: Sunetra

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee for Baramati parliamentary seat Sunetra Pawar said relationship and politics are two different things and the former can be improved after elections. Sunetra said that although she is contesting polls for the first time, she has been active in social work. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune on Tuesday during her first press conference after being declared as the candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Sunetra said, “Elections come and go, but relationships can be improved after polls.”

On Sharad Pawar meeting old rivals, she said, “What’s wrong if he or anyone meets someone, I also meet them.”

She said her priority as an MP will be to develop the entire constituency on the lines of Baramati which is presented as a role model of development.

Sunetra said that although she is contesting polls for the first time, she has been active in social work.

On being pointed out that no family member is campaigning for her but extending support to Supriya Sule, Sunetra said, “I am not alone; my family is in Baramati. Being a part of the Baramati community, I am never alone.”