Home / Cities / Pune News / FDA shuts 246 chemist stores in Maharashtra
In raids conducted by FDA on chemist stores across Maharashtra, 246 outlets were told to shut shop as they were operating without qualified pharmacists. (Bloomberg (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
In raids conducted by FDA on chemist stores across Maharashtra, 246 outlets were told to shut shop as they were operating without qualified pharmacists. (Bloomberg (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
pune news

FDA shuts 246 chemist stores in Maharashtra

In raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on chemist stores across the state, 246 outlets were told to shut shop as they were operating without qualified pharmacists
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:43 PM IST

In raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on chemist stores across the state, 246 outlets were told to shut shop as they were operating without qualified pharmacists. In Pune, 31 shops have been closed.

The inquiry was conducted on 3,460 chemist stores of which 277 were given notices and 243 were told to shut shop.

“In many cases families take the shop licence and continue to run it without a qualified pharmacist. It is not advisable to run medicine shops without qualified people,” said an FDA official, on request of anonymity.

“Show cause notice has been sent to all of them. Until they respond shops will remain closed. Running of chemist shops without a licence is increasing in Pune district,” said, Suresh Patil, joint commissioner (drugs), Food and Drug Administration.

Konkan tops the charts with 56 chemist shops that were shut after the raids.

Division; number of chemist shops shut down

Amravati; 29

Nashik; 31

Pune; 31

Mumbai; 55

Nagpur; 29

Aurangabad; 15

Konkan; 56

Total; 246

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.