FDA shuts 246 chemist stores in Maharashtra

In raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on chemist stores across the state, 246 outlets were told to shut shop as they were operating without qualified pharmacists. In Pune, 31 shops have been closed.

The inquiry was conducted on 3,460 chemist stores of which 277 were given notices and 243 were told to shut shop.

“In many cases families take the shop licence and continue to run it without a qualified pharmacist. It is not advisable to run medicine shops without qualified people,” said an FDA official, on request of anonymity.

“Show cause notice has been sent to all of them. Until they respond shops will remain closed. Running of chemist shops without a licence is increasing in Pune district,” said, Suresh Patil, joint commissioner (drugs), Food and Drug Administration.

Konkan tops the charts with 56 chemist shops that were shut after the raids.

Division; number of chemist shops shut down

Amravati; 29

Nashik; 31

Pune; 31

Mumbai; 55

Nagpur; 29

Aurangabad; 15

Konkan; 56

Total; 246