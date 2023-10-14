FDA to rate food business operators, canteens

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from next week will inspect and rate food business operators (FBO) in Pune district under the Eat Right Challenge campaign, an initiative by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Manufacturing units like dairy, dairy products and food processing units will be covered under the campaign. (HT PHOTO)

The FBOs will be inspected and trained to follow hygiene and food safety norms under the campaign, said officials.

The initiative will have awareness activities and FBOs will be rated after inspection. Manufacturing units like dairy, dairy products and food processing units will be covered under the campaign. Vegetable markets across the district will also be inspected during the special campaign.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, Pune FDA region, said the initiative aims to ensure the effective implementation of the Food and Safety Act 2006, Rules, and Regulations 2011.

“The campaign is not to penalise FBOs but make them aware about food safety and hygiene norms. However, errant vendors will face action,” he said.

Certificates will be given to hotels after inspection and ratings, said officials.

The campaign covering canteens in schools, colleges and companies will continue till December.

“A private agency has been engaged to provide manpower support to FDA officials for the mass initiative,” Annapure said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON