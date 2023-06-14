Death toll rises to 5 in Mum-Pune e-way mishap, Andheri resident succumbs to burn injuries

PUNE: The death toll in the accident that occurred on the Mumbai-Pune expressway (e-way) rose to five after one of the victims succumbed to severe burn injuries on Wednesday, a day after a tanker carrying a highly inflammable chemical caught fire and exploded on the Kunegaon Bridge between Lonavla and Khandala, resulting in a massive inferno and multiple casualties. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles even as the authorities work towards clearing the debris and carrying out necessary repairs to the damaged sections. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Eknath Kolaskar, 39, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai who worked as a tourist fleet operator. Kolaskar was in Lonavala to drop a tourist at a hotel after which at some point, he took aside his Innova car under the Kunegaon Bridge. Around the same time, the tanker carrying what was later confirmed to be ethanol across the bridge lost control and collided with a divider causing a massive inferno in which fiery balls of the chemical fell on Kolaskar, grievously injuring him. Kolaskar was admitted to the Pavana Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The accident took place at around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Fire and emergency services were rushed to the scene to contain the fire and rescue survivors. The firefighters battled the raging flames for several hours before they could bring the situation under control. At last count, five persons have been confirmed dead in the accident and efforts are underway to identify the deceased and notify their families. Whereas injured persons are being administered necessary medical care and their condition is being closely monitored by healthcare professionals.

The mishap caused significant disruption on the Pune-Mumbai e-way, resulting in temporary closure of the affected stretch. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles even as the authorities work towards clearing the debris and carrying out necessary repairs to the damaged sections.

Assistant police inspector and investigation officer Sandesh Bawkar said, “We have booked the owner and the driver of the tanker for causing death by negligence and further investigation is underway.” The owner of the tanker, Ramesh Vishnu Kakade from Bawada village in Indapur; and the driver of the tanker, Nitin Sukhdev Satre, 32; have been booked under sections 304 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

According to the Lonavala police, accused Kakade purchased a tanker two months ago when he started a transportation business. In only his third trip on Tuesday, he had deputed driver Satre to fill ethanol in a tanker from a Satara-based company to deliver it to a Vashi-based company in Navi Mumbai. Accordingly, driver Satre had filled the tanker and was on his way to Vashi.