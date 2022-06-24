Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris.
According to the police, many warkaris became victims of pickpocketing, chain snatching and robbing of cash and other valuables. The special squad was headed by additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kakasaheb Dole, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Padmakar Ghanwat and others. The squad members dressed as warkaris mingled with the crowd to nab the accused.
On June 21, the squad arrested four suspects who had planned to rob warkaris and during interrogation found that they were involved in similar offences and an FIR was lodged against them at Panvel police Station.
At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested. The crime branch checked 85 criminals and found 12 to be involved in offences and booked them.
Similarly, 33 other accused were arrested by the crime branch team. According to Ghanwat, the accused hail from Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur and Nanded districts. At least 44 FIRs were lodged at Dehu road, Alandi and Dighi police station areas on June 21 and 22.
-
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
-
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
-
Passengers miffed with food counters inside waiting rooms at Pune railway station
While there are different kinds of waiting rooms for passengers to wait, rest or refresh at platform number one of Pune railway station, huge food counters that have not even started functioning have been installed in these waiting rooms since the past several days, causing great inconvenience to passengers. Especially, female passengers are now complaining that they have no privacy left.
-
Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action
With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places. The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout
At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday. Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics