Final chance for FYJC admissions

Pune: The education department has completed the Class 11 first year junior college (FYJC) admission process for the academic year spanning three regular and five special rounds.

However, the department has decided to give a last chance to students who are yet to take admission, and the selection process will be done during the last week of September.

As per the information given by the education department, in the fifth special round of admission, 33,934 seats were available, for which 1,546 students were eligible. Of it, 1,325 students were allotted a college and only 1,130 students were admitted in the round.

Hence, the department will give a final chance to those students who has not yet taken admission and they can fill up the form 1 and form 2 to enrol for this centralised admission process and they will be allotted colleges as per marks during the end of the month.