News / Cities / Pune News / Final chance for FYJC admissions

Final chance for FYJC admissions

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Pune education department to give last chance for Class 11 FYJC admission, allowing students to fill out forms to be allotted colleges based on marks.

Pune: The education department has completed the Class 11 first year junior college (FYJC) admission process for the academic year spanning three regular and five special rounds.

As per the information given by the education department, in the fifth special round of admission, 33,934 seats were available, for which 1,546 students were eligible. (HT PHOTO)
As per the information given by the education department, in the fifth special round of admission, 33,934 seats were available, for which 1,546 students were eligible. (HT PHOTO)

However, the department has decided to give a last chance to students who are yet to take admission, and the selection process will be done during the last week of September.

As per the information given by the education department, in the fifth special round of admission, 33,934 seats were available, for which 1,546 students were eligible. Of it, 1,325 students were allotted a college and only 1,130 students were admitted in the round.

Hence, the department will give a final chance to those students who has not yet taken admission and they can fill up the form 1 and form 2 to enrol for this centralised admission process and they will be allotted colleges as per marks during the end of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out