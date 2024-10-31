Final electoral roll has 88.49 lakh voters in Pune district

As many as 92,164 new voters have registered in the Pune district in the last 15 days taking the total to 88,49,590 voters who will exercise their right to vote in 21 assembly constituencies on November 20. The applications have been approved after checking the documents attached to these applications. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“According to the instructions of the Central Election Commission, names were allowed to be registered in the voter list up to 10 days before the filing of nomination papers, i.e. till October 19. Accordingly, the applications of new voters were received physically and online. The applications have been approved after checking the documents attached to these applications. The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 35 is large,” said Minal Kalskar, deputy district election officer.

As many as 70,715 female new voters have been added to the supplementary list, 58,939 male voters and 16 transgender voters.

“Supplementary lists will be distributed at the polling stations in each constituency and the political office bearers will be able to get the shaded copy by paying a nominal fee,” said Kalaskar.