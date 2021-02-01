IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon

Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre. However, Nagpur metro which had submitted its phase II proposal got a mention in this year’s central budget.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced on Monday that Nagpur metro rail project phase II and Nashik metro will get funding of 5,976 crore and 2,092 crore respectively in the annual budget 2021-22. However, no announcement was made for the Pune metro.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit, said, “The phase I proposal was submitted a year ago to the central government. After getting instructions from the local body and the state government, we will submit the phase II proposal for Pune metro this year, which would get reflected in the next year’s annual budget.”

Dixit said, “It is a proud moment for us as Maha-Metro had proposed the Neo Metro in Nashik. Neo metro concept was introduced by Maha-Metro and it got approval at national level as a new mode of travel.”

Dixit said, “Neo metro is a good project for tier 2 and tier 3 cities which have less population and where metro is not feasible. Now, the government is planning to replicate neo-metro model at the national level.”

One of the officials from Maha-Metro said on condition of anonymity that Nagpur metro had started its commercial operations and hence, it got earlier permission for phase II. Pune metro is executing its phase first which is in progress. The government has approved one more metro line on PPP basis which is getting executed by PMRDA in between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. Various other routes are proposed in Pune and they all can go to the central government for phase II very soon.

Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar criticised the Union budget and said, “Budgetary provisions were given to Nagpur and Nashik cities considering the elections, but Pune- Nashik railway got no mention.”

Commercial operations likely to start by December 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil and mayor Murlidhar Mohol held a meeting with Maha-Metro officials on Monday. Patil announced that the metro is likely to start its commercial operations in Pune by December this year. The trial run on Vanaz to Garware College stretch will start by March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
In an effort to provide fresh air to residents of Kharadi and nearby areas, local MLA Sunil Tingre has proposed to build an ‘Oxygen Park’ in the area Recently, a primary inspection of the land selected for the park was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune district collectorate officials along with Tingre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
After the furore from various political leaders – the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to stay the property tax notice served to Girish Prabhune, recipient of the Padmashri award
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be collecting water samples of the Pavana river at the Kaju Devi temple boat club in Chinchwad where a huge amount of foam has been seen in the water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MCCIA holds budget viewing session, industrialists confident of growth, stability

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
A live budget viewing session was organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) at their office on Senapati Bapat road from 11 am onwards on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

More than 100% HCWs vaccinated in city, PCMC on Monday

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, 1,745 healthcare workers (HCW) got vaccinated for Covid against the targeted 1,500 beneficiaries taking the average percentage of beneficiaries on the day to 116% in Pune city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mother of newborn twins duped of 26.7k by caller posing as doc at Pune’s KEM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE: Police have lodged a complaint filed by a mother, admitted in the post-natal care at KEM hospital, who was duped of 26,700 by a caller claiming to be a hospital staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

2-day meet with BJP corporators soon: Patil

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil plans to concentrate more at Pune city BJP units as some of the elected members are in close contact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Pune: Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Some parents, students give thumbs up to reopening of Pune schools

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Pune: Some students and parents have welcomed the resumption of offline classes for classes 5 to 8 from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three Pune wrestlers killed in accident near Karad

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Three persons from Pune were killed while eight others injured in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men brandishing weapon on e-way arrested; released on bail

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Two men who were arrested by the Raigad police for brandishing weapons to scare truck drivers along the Pune-Mumbai expressway were released on bail on Sunday since one was found to have been carrying a gun-shaped lighter while the other had a license for his weapon, according to the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Swargate to Katraj BRT route inspection done, PMPML says ready to start service

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has almost completed the civic work on the Swargate to Katraj Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route making way for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to resume bus service on the route soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Barricaded entrance ramp road gate causing inconvenience to passengers at railway station

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The main entrance gate through the ramp at the Pune railway station has been closed causing inconvenience to passengers to board trains
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents concerned about water pollution in Pavana river; officials promise action

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Concerns about massive water pollution in the Pavana river has come to the fore after citizens noticed huge amount of foam in the water which comes from the Pavana river at the Keju Devi Temple boat club in Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP