FIR against 12 over assault on stand-up comedian in Solapur over comments aimed at Sushilkumar Shinde’s grandson  

Police have registered a FIR against 12 persons for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More in Solapur after a performance, a police officer said Wednesday. According to the local police, the attackers were upset with More for his alleged comments aimed at actor Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. The crowd then beat up the comedian on February 2. A statement on behalf of More was put up on his social media account about the alleged assault. “...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” reads a statement. Police subsequently registered a case on a complaint by the owner of the restaurant where More had performed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

More was summoned by the Solapur police to record his statement, but he did not turn up, the official said. Police subsequently registered a case on a complaint by the owner of the restaurant where More had performed.

As per the complaint, after More’s show ended, 10 to 12 people assaulted the comedian. (With agency inputs)