FIR against builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi and 11 others for forgery

The Vishrantwadi Police have lodged an FIR against prominent builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi, Sangam City Township’s Siddharth Mayur and 11 others on charges of forgery. According to the police complaint, the accused allegedly misled the registrar by forging bogus entries in a sale deed, by mentioning incorrect boundaries and wrong CTS numbers.

Joint sub-registrar LM Sangavar (41), had given a detailed complaint after which the case lodged against Bhosale, a resident of Baner road, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi, both residents of Mumbai, Sapna Jain, Kalpana Raisoni, Suman Nikam, Nitin Nikam, Rupali Nikam, Nilesh Nikam, Devaki Nikam, Neelam Suryavanshi, Akshay Suryavanshi, Vitthal Pawar and Jyoti Pawar.

According to the investigators, Sangavar is posted at the joint sub-registrar Office Haveli No. 8 in Dhanori since 2019. Landowner Chetan Nikam had lodged four complaints with his office in 2015, 2016 and 2019 about seven documents registered at this office.

According to the FIR, while registering the sale deed of the land at Sangamwadi, false entries were allegedly made on the land belonging to Nikam. His land was not mentioned in the document. Instead, it appeared to belong to the person who was selling it. Moreover, alleged bogus entries were made regarding the original owner Ardesar Sethn and Dadabhai Sethna by mentioning false CTS numbers in some sale deeds.

An inquiry conducted by the Joint District Registrar and Stamp Duty Collector led to a violation of rules regarding the registration of documents. It was inaccurately mentioned that the complainant’s land allegedly belonged to Kalpana Raisoni. Index 2 of a sale deed also had wrong entries, the complaint stated.